OFF THE LINE

At the beginning of an operation, the commanding officer determines the point from which the operation will begin. This is referred to as the line of departure. In this game, players discover what happens once the soldiers under their command move … Off the Line.

​

Off the Line is a wargame of low-to-moderate complexity that depicts man-to-man combat during World War 2. Games are won through the completion of mission objectives such as the control of locations on the map board, exiting soldiers from the map through specific points, or the simple elimination of enemy soldiers.

​

Game play is managed through the use of a shared deck of action cards, each of which is used to determine how many soldiers might be activated, the resolution of outcomes such as combat and morale checks, as well as random events. Being able to manage limited resources is a key to victory.

The twelve double-sided maps (one side depicts warm weather while the other depicts winter conditions) are geomorphic, allowing the configuration of hundreds of different terrain combinations.

Soldiers are individually named and rated for morale (which determines a soldier’s effectiveness under fire), melee, weapon, and in some instances, command.

​

Also included with the game is a solitaire assistance system that allows players to play a challenging game without the availability of a human opponent.

​

The first volume, Fortress Europe, includes soldiers from the United States and Germany facing off through twelve individual scenarios, plus instructions on how to define your own battles. Plans are in the works to provide expansions and additional volumes that add more nationalities, maps, and scenarios.

​

Are you ready to lead your squad to victory? Now’s your chance to find out after stepping … Off the Line!

​

GAME HISTORY​

​

Off the Line is currently available for purchase from Relative Range (with ordering fulfilled by Blue Panther, LLC). Click here to purchase your copy today!

​

RANGE-250​ ENABLED!

​

As many war​gamers are aware, many game publishers use a pre-order system to ensure that they can publish a game that can require significant financial outlay without going out of business in the process. Some use in-house pre-order systems while others rely on crowd-funding systems. For those games that I intend to be part of a series, I'll be doing something a little different. Rather than rely upon expected sales of a game, I'll use the sales of an existing game (like this one) to provide feedback toward the creation of the next game in the series. This is the "Range-250" system. If I sell 250 copies of this game via direct sales, I'll start working on the next volume in the series. I'll endeavor to indicate monthly how far along we are towards my starting work on that next game. Is this a guarantee that I'll start working on that next volume? Mostly, as it all comes down to time and other projects. Still, at least you'll have a game in your hands rather than waiting on something that may never come.

​

Current count: unknown

At this point, expansions for the British and Italian forces are complete and should be available soon. Each of these require Fotress Europe and come with six more maps and six more scenarios. The number of Fortress Europe games sold will "fund" the next volume in the series that includes the Russian and Finnish forces called "Winter War." This will be an independent game that'll include twelve more maps and scenarios (along with everything else required to play).

​

GAME COMPONENTS

​

So far, the components for the game include:

​

264 Counters

12 Double-Sided Maps (11x17")

1 Rule Book

3 Player Aid Cards

6 Double-Sided Scenario Cards

120 Action Cards

​