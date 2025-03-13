BLADE & BOW

Blade & Bow is a moderately complex game depicting combat between ancient armies with the goal of showing the evolution of infantry combat from the adoption of the Greek hoplite formation through the Roman maniple and cohort. Two players take control of historical armies to see how well they might fare as compared to their historical counterparts.

In what will hopefully be the first in a series of volumes covering this evolution, four battles are included: Marathon (490 BCE), Thermopylae (480 BCE), Plataea (479 BCE), and Mycale (479 BCE). Each battle takes two to three hours to complete.

The game system is a departure from other ancient combat games in several key ways:

The game uses a square grid, rather than hexes, to regulate movement. This provides eight vectors of advance (rather than six) and allows for more realistic linear movement and combat.

The game uses a unique card-based activation system that provides armies with better leadership to be more flexible with regards to their actions on the battlefield. Unlike traditional "IGO-UGO" activations, formations may activate multiple times during their turn to provide more historically accurate outcomes.

The game simulates hoplite formations in a manner allowing players to allocate where their forces' strength lays, unknown to their oppoenent until combat units actually engage. This allows a player to decide where to allocate their strengths, rather than relaying upon the values printed on a combat unit. Additionally, these denser units take damage differently, allowing them to be ground down while pressing forward in a manner that does not require record keeping.

Finally, the deck of cards allows for special effects that can help a side turn the tide of a battle in their favor or stave off disaster at the last moment.

Can you lead the allied Greek forces to victory over the invading Persians? Now you can find out with Blade & Bow!

GAME HISTORY​

Blade & Bow was previously available in a downloadable, print-and-play format from Wargame Vault and then in printed form by War Diary Publications. A second edition is now available to purchase as a professionally printed, boxed edition from Relative Range (with ordering fulfilled by Blue Panther, LLC). Click here to purchase a copy!

RANGE-250​ ENABLED!

As many war​gamers are aware, many game publishers use a pre-order system to ensure that they can publish a game that can require significant financial outlay without going out of business in the process. Some use in-house pre-order systems while others rely on crowd-funding systems. For those games that I intend to be part of a series, I'll be doing something a little different. Rather than rely upon expected sales of a game, I'll use the sales of an existing game (like this one) to provide feedback toward the creation of the next game in the series. This is the "Range-250" system. If I sell 250 copies of this game via direct sales, I'll start working on the next volume in the series. I'll endeavor to indicate monthly how far along we are towards my starting work on that next game. Is this a guarantee that I'll start working on that next volume? Mostly, as it all comes down to time and other projects. Still, at least you'll have a game in your hands rather than waiting on something that may never come.

Current count: unknown

The next volume in the Blade & Bow series will cover battles during the period of the Theban-Spartan wars from 378-362 BCE and the birth of the phalanx. The battle of Leuctra will definitely be covered. Three other battles are still to be determined.

GAME COMPONENTS

The components for the game include:

Four 17x22" maps

Two sheets of double-sided counters

One letter-sized Tracking Card

Two letter-sized Player Aid Card

One deck of 60 action cards

One twenty-four page rule book​

